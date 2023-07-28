Piper Sandler Maintains B&G Foods (BGS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.51% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for B&G Foods is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 18.51% from its latest reported closing price of 12.91.

The projected annual revenue for B&G Foods is 2,201MM, an increase of 2.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.03.

B&G Foods Declares $0.19 Dividend

On May 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $12.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.89%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.59%, the lowest has been 4.64%, and the highest has been 14.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.09 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.81 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.60%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 483 funds or institutions reporting positions in B&G Foods. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BGS is 0.07%, an increase of 11.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.57% to 50,045K shares. The put/call ratio of BGS is 2.83, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,212K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,361K shares, representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGS by 31.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,211K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,214K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGS by 28.46% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,881K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,846K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGS by 36.15% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,535K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,640K shares, representing a decrease of 6.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGS by 36.19% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,368K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,325K shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGS by 33.05% over the last quarter.

B&G Foods Background Information

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there’s a little something for everyone.

