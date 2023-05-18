Piper Sandler Maintains Berry (BRY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.76% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Berry is 11.42. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 70.76% from its latest reported closing price of 6.69.

The projected annual revenue for Berry is 801MM, a decrease of 21.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 367 funds or institutions reporting positions in Berry. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRY is 0.17%, a decrease of 20.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.36% to 85,641K shares. The put/call ratio of BRY is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 8,582K shares representing 11.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,185K shares, representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRY by 3.35% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 6,697K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,797K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRY by 0.99% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 4,198K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,051K shares, representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRY by 0.10% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,376K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,363K shares, representing a decrease of 29.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRY by 38.82% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,657K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,660K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRY by 4.90% over the last quarter.

Berry Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Berry is a publicly traded western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves in the San Joaquin basin of California.

