Piper Sandler Maintains Berry (BRY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.43% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Berry is $11.63. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 40.43% from its latest reported closing price of $8.28.

The projected annual revenue for Berry is $801MM, a decrease of 24.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.55.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WSCIX - Westwood SmallCap Growth Fund Institutional Shares holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Pictet Asset Management holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 28K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Murchinson holds 15K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

DWAS - Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF holds 184K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares, representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRY by 5.11% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Berry. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRY is 0.21%, a decrease of 47.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.79% to 84,824K shares. The put/call ratio of BRY is 1.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

Berry Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Berry is a publicly traded western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves in the San Joaquin basin of California.

