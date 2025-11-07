Piper Sandler Maintains Becton, Dickinson and (BDX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.66% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Becton, Dickinson and is $221.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $184.83 to a high of $295.58. The average price target represents an increase of 24.66% from its latest reported closing price of $177.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Becton, Dickinson and is 21,593MM, a decrease of 1.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,469 funds or institutions reporting positions in Becton, Dickinson and. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDX is 0.33%, an increase of 12.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.58% to 314,695K shares. The put/call ratio of BDX is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 16,179K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,575K shares , representing an increase of 22.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDX by 7.65% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 10,484K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,098K shares , representing an increase of 22.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDX by 8.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,212K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,077K shares , representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDX by 31.91% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 9,151K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,514K shares , representing an increase of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDX by 82.95% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,884K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,314K shares , representing a decrease of 27.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDX by 45.71% over the last quarter.

