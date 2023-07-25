Piper Sandler Maintains Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.91% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bank of Hawaii is 48.11. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.91% from its latest reported closing price of 57.21.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of Hawaii is 763MM, an increase of 10.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 593 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Hawaii. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOH is 0.10%, a decrease of 36.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 36,952K shares. The put/call ratio of BOH is 1.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,507K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,509K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 36.76% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,457K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,318K shares, representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 30.52% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,367K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,441K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 68.54% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,391K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,275K shares, representing an increase of 8.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 32.00% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,344K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,574K shares, representing a decrease of 17.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 51.09% over the last quarter.

Bank of Hawaii Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is an independent regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers, and governments in Hawaii and the West Pacific. The Company's principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii, was founded in 1897.

