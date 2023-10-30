Piper Sandler Maintains Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.97% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bancorp Inc. is 45.90. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 31.97% from its latest reported closing price of 34.78.

The projected annual revenue for Bancorp Inc. is 327MM, a decrease of 26.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 515 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bancorp Inc.. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBBK is 0.25%, an increase of 4.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 61,509K shares. The put/call ratio of TBBK is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,814K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,982K shares, representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBBK by 8.75% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 2,134K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,166K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBBK by 7.03% over the last quarter.

XFBRX - Mid Cap Portfolio Investor Class holds 1,831K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,553K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,535K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBBK by 9.48% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,446K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,403K shares, representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBBK by 41.23% over the last quarter.

Bancorp Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Bancorp is dedicated to serving the unique needs of non-bank financial service companies, ranging from entrepreneurial start-ups to those on the Fortune 500. The company’s subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender), has been repeatedly recognized in the payments industry as the Top Issuer of Prepaid Cards (US), a top merchant sponsor bank and a top ACH originator. Specialized lending distinctions include National Preferred SBA Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, and one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups in the nation.

