Piper Sandler Maintains Avita Therapeutics (RCEL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Avita Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RCEL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.57% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avita Therapeutics is 19.89. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 26.57% from its latest reported closing price of 15.72.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Avita Therapeutics is 43MM, an increase of 24.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avita Therapeutics. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCEL is 0.01%, an increase of 6.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.28% to 4,522K shares. The put/call ratio of RCEL is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pura Vida Investments holds 934K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 859K shares, representing an increase of 8.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCEL by 21.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 756K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 340K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 339K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCEL by 20.89% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 311K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares, representing an increase of 42.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCEL by 102.28% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 253K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 252K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCEL by 16.29% over the last quarter.

See all Avita Therapeutics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.