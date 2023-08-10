News & Insights

Piper Sandler Maintains Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR (AVDL) Overweight Recommendation

August 10, 2023 — 04:14 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR (NASDAQ:AVDL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.46% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR is 19.72. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 53.46% from its latest reported closing price of 12.85.

The projected annual revenue for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR is 23MM, an increase of 1,404.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 123 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 10.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVDL is 0.40%, an increase of 42.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 44.87% to 49,577K shares. AVDL / Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of AVDL is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDL / Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,827K shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,208K shares, representing an increase of 82.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 121.44% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 5,742K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 5,302K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,121K shares, representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 40.04% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 4,572K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,812K shares, representing an increase of 38.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 90.21% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 3,761K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,754K shares, representing an increase of 26.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 5.31% over the last quarter.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development and FDA approval of FT218, an investigational, once-nightly, extended-release formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

