Piper Sandler Maintains aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 927.67% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for aTyr Pharma is $19.53. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 927.67% from its latest reported closing price of $1.90.

The projected annual revenue for aTyr Pharma is $7MM, a decrease of 32.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.83.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Group holds 1,140K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,140K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIFE by 99.93% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 166K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares, representing a decrease of 12.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIFE by 37.47% over the last quarter.

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 72K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 32.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIFE by 2.70% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in aTyr Pharma. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIFE is 0.06%, a decrease of 56.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 35.24% to 18,386K shares. The put/call ratio of LIFE is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

Atyr Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is ATYR1923, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases.

