Piper Sandler Maintains Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.38% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Atlas Energy Solutions is $13.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 52.38% from its latest reported closing price of $8.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Atlas Energy Solutions is 1,005MM, a decrease of 10.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 518 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlas Energy Solutions. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AESI is 0.13%, an increase of 22.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.78% to 109,867K shares. The put/call ratio of AESI is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cooperman Leon G holds 5,366K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,162K shares , representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AESI by 21.47% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,344K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,438K shares , representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AESI by 27.25% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 4,154K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,219K shares , representing an increase of 22.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AESI by 13.19% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 3,324K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,877K shares , representing an increase of 13.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AESI by 47.25% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,671K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,644K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AESI by 69.17% over the last quarter.

