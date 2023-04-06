Piper Sandler Maintains Assurant (AIZ) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.52% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Assurant is $160.96. The forecasts range from a low of $134.33 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 35.52% from its latest reported closing price of $118.77.

The projected annual revenue for Assurant is $10,860MM, an increase of 6.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $12.77.

Assurant Declares $0.70 Dividend

On January 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 received the payment on March 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the current share price of $118.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.36%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.03%, the lowest has been 1.44%, and the highest has been 3.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.97 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XRLV - Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 14.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 7.45% over the last quarter.

AQGNX - AQR Global Equity Fund Class N holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 79.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 296.77% over the last quarter.

MEFAX - MassMutual Select Mid Cap Growth Fund holds 326K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 13.26% over the last quarter.

SBQAX - AmericaFirst Large Cap Share Buyback Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 9.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 6.70% over the last quarter.

Profunds - Profund Vp Large-cap Value holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 25.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 14.18% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1138 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assurant. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIZ is 0.19%, a decrease of 8.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 58,138K shares. The put/call ratio of AIZ is 3.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

Assurant Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Assurant, Inc. is a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases. Anticipating the evolving needs of consumers, Assurant partners with the world's leading brands to develop innovative products and services and to deliver an enhanced customer experience. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant offers mobile device solutions; extended service contracts; vehicle protection services; pre-funded funeral insurance; renters insurance; lender-placed insurance products; and other specialty products. The Assurant Foundation strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion and prepare leaders of the future.

