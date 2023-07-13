Piper Sandler Maintains Aspen Technology (AZPN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.43% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aspen Technology is 221.34. The forecasts range from a low of 185.84 to a high of $267.75. The average price target represents an increase of 22.43% from its latest reported closing price of 180.79.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Aspen Technology is 1,331MM, an increase of 30.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aspen Technology. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 37.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZPN is -0.04%, a decrease of 148.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.60% to 942K shares. The put/call ratio of AZPN is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 615K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 645K shares, representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZPN by 9.68% over the last quarter.

Axa holds 328K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 329K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZPN by 3.17% over the last quarter.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aspen Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aspen Technology, Inc. develops software for asset performance, monitoring management and optimization solutions.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.