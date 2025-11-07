Piper Sandler Maintains Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Aquestive Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:AQST) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.27% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aquestive Therapeutics is $9.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.80 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 51.27% from its latest reported closing price of $6.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aquestive Therapeutics is 124MM, an increase of 185.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 229 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aquestive Therapeutics. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AQST is 0.04%, an increase of 18.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.06% to 56,386K shares. The put/call ratio of AQST is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bratton Capital Management holds 9,811K shares representing 8.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,980K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares , representing an increase of 91.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AQST by 1,095.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,404K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,190K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,727K shares , representing a decrease of 70.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQST by 29.61% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,114K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,975K shares , representing an increase of 6.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AQST by 23.34% over the last quarter.

