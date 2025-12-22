Piper Sandler Maintains Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.67% Downside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Annaly Capital Management is $22.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $24.68. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.67% from its latest reported closing price of $23.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Annaly Capital Management is 4,292MM, an increase of 145.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,072 funds or institutions reporting positions in Annaly Capital Management. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NLY is 0.19%, an increase of 8.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.57% to 458,527K shares. The put/call ratio of NLY is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 30,744K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,409K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLY by 2.53% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 19,710K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,858K shares , representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NLY by 8.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,430K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,276K shares , representing an increase of 5.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NLY by 12.11% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 17,376K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,908K shares , representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLY by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 16,898K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,926K shares , representing an increase of 11.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NLY by 41.21% over the last quarter.

