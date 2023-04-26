Piper Sandler Maintains Amyris (AMRS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 310.69% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amyris is 3.18. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 310.69% from its latest reported closing price of 0.77.

The projected annual revenue for Amyris is 539MM, an increase of 99.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 332 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amyris. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMRS is 0.20%, an increase of 84.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.41% to 131,421K shares. The put/call ratio of AMRS is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cvi Holdings holds 18,165K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Vivo Capital holds 7,751K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State Of Michigan Retirement System holds 7,645K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,195K shares, representing an increase of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRS by 99.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,596K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,993K shares, representing an increase of 9.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRS by 46.74% over the last quarter.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding holds 6,221K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,294K shares, representing a decrease of 17.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRS by 99.96% over the last quarter.

Amyris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amyris is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Its ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance®clean beauty skincare, Pipette®clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane.

