Piper Sandler Maintains Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc - (AMRX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc - (NYSE:AMRX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 112.50% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc - is 4.08. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 112.50% from its latest reported closing price of 1.92.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc - is 2,355MM, an increase of 3.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc -. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMRX is 0.03%, a decrease of 37.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.46% to 110,650K shares. The put/call ratio of AMRX is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fosun International holds 21,521K shares representing 14.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 12,329K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,213K shares, representing a decrease of 31.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRX by 10.23% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,013K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,979K shares, representing an increase of 60.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRX by 133.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,990K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,512K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,447K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRX by 7.06% over the last quarter.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a fully-integrated pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty drug products. The Company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe, working together to bring high-quality medicines to patients primarily within the United States.

See all Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.