Piper Sandler Maintains American Financial Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond (AFGD) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of American Financial Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:AFGD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.69% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for American Financial Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond is $23.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.04 to a high of $28.22. The average price target represents an increase of 7.69% from its latest reported closing price of $21.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for American Financial Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond is 7,786MM, a decrease of 2.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Financial Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFGD is 0.15%, an increase of 10.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.51% to 900K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 475K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 518K shares , representing a decrease of 8.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFGD by 9.15% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 231K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares , representing a decrease of 4.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFGD by 4.95% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 127K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFGD by 1.30% over the last quarter.

FSDIX - Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund holds 34K shares.

SOAIX - Spirit of America Income Fund holds 20K shares. No change in the last quarter.

