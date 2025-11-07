Piper Sandler Maintains American Financial Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond (AFGC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of American Financial Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:AFGC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.98% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for American Financial Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond is $21.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.39 to a high of $26.01. The average price target represents an increase of 7.98% from its latest reported closing price of $20.09 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for American Financial Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond is 7,786MM, a decrease of 2.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Financial Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFGC is 0.32%, an increase of 4.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.80% to 1,479K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 633K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 690K shares , representing a decrease of 9.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFGC by 8.12% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 315K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares , representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFGC by 8.09% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Iii holds 163K shares. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund holds 153K shares. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Ii holds 124K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.