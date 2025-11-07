Piper Sandler Maintains American Financial Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond (AFGB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of American Financial Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:AFGB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.85% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for American Financial Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond is $24.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.83 to a high of $29.28. The average price target represents an increase of 8.85% from its latest reported closing price of $22.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for American Financial Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond is 7,786MM, a decrease of 2.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Financial Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFGB is 0.05%, an increase of 1.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.30% to 766K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 396K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 430K shares , representing a decrease of 8.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFGB by 7.91% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 194K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares , representing a decrease of 4.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFGB by 3.49% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 93K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FSDIX - Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund holds 33K shares.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund holds 27K shares. No change in the last quarter.

