Stocks
AFGB

Piper Sandler Maintains American Financial Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond (AFGB) Neutral Recommendation

November 07, 2025 — 05:43 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of American Financial Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:AFGB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.85% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for American Financial Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond is $24.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.83 to a high of $29.28. The average price target represents an increase of 8.85% from its latest reported closing price of $22.44 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for American Financial Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond is 7,786MM, a decrease of 2.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Financial Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFGB is 0.05%, an increase of 1.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.30% to 766K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 396K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 430K shares , representing a decrease of 8.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFGB by 7.91% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 194K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares , representing a decrease of 4.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFGB by 3.49% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 93K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FSDIX - Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund holds 33K shares.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund holds 27K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for American Financial Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond/Note-> Find out what the Options Markets think of American Financial Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond/Note-> See our take on American Financial Group, Inc. - Corporate Bond/Note Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AFGB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.