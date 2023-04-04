Piper Sandler Maintains American Financial Group (AFG) Overweight Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of American Financial Group with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.39% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Financial Group is $171.36. The forecasts range from a low of $156.55 to a high of $192.15. The average price target represents an increase of 41.39% from its latest reported closing price of $121.20.

The projected annual revenue for American Financial Group is $6,725MM, a decrease of 1.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $12.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFG by 80.00% over the last quarter.

SIXL - 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity Strategy ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFG by 6.67% over the last quarter.

SCHV - Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF holds 35K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing an increase of 10.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFG by 14.70% over the last quarter.

Cetera Investment Advisers holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 27.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFG by 28.84% over the last quarter.

AFMC - First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 184.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFG by 63.10% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1048 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Financial Group. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 6.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFG is 0.26%, a decrease of 10.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 66,132K shares. The put/call ratio of AFG is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

American Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, broker-dealer, and registered investment advisor markets. Great American Insurance Group's roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.

