Piper Sandler Maintains American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.43% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Equity Investment Life Holding is $44.77. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 25.43% from its latest reported closing price of $35.69.

The projected annual revenue for American Equity Investment Life Holding is $2,422MM, an increase of 71.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.15.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KCXIX - Knights of Columbus U.S. All Cap Index Fund I Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 9.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEL by 1.56% over the last quarter.

WELLS FARGO MASTER TRUST - Wells Fargo Small Company Value Portfolio Small Company Value Portfolio holds 158K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares, representing a decrease of 13.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEL by 10.65% over the last quarter.

PENN SERIES FUNDS INC - Small Cap Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMD - Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 17.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEL by 5.00% over the last quarter.

Linden Thomas Advisory Services holds 40K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 644 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Equity Investment Life Holding. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 4.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEL is 0.25%, a decrease of 8.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.69% to 98,258K shares. The put/call ratio of AEL is 3.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company® is a full-service underwriter of fixed annuity products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of index annuities. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company is committed to providing products with integrity, as well as superior service to the agents it partners with and their policyholders.

