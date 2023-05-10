Piper Sandler Maintains American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.11% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Equity Investment Life Holding is 44.54. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.11% from its latest reported closing price of 40.45.

The projected annual revenue for American Equity Investment Life Holding is 2,422MM, an increase of 24.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 645 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Equity Investment Life Holding. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 4.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEL is 0.26%, a decrease of 6.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.19% to 95,741K shares. The put/call ratio of AEL is 2.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brookfield Asset Management holds 15,886K shares representing 20.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,144K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,190K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEL by 10.31% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,691K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,835K shares, representing a decrease of 5.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEL by 13.75% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,688K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,565K shares, representing a decrease of 69.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEL by 30.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,603K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,094K shares, representing an increase of 19.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEL by 40.48% over the last quarter.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company® is a full-service underwriter of fixed annuity products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of index annuities. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company is committed to providing products with integrity, as well as superior service to the agents it partners with and their policyholders.

