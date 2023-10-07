Piper Sandler Maintains Ameresco Inc. - (AMRC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Ameresco Inc. - (NYSE:AMRC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.74% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ameresco Inc. - is 64.97. The forecasts range from a low of 44.44 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 95.74% from its latest reported closing price of 33.19.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ameresco Inc. - is 1,587MM, an increase of 15.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameresco Inc. -. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 7.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMRC is 0.26%, an increase of 13.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.73% to 38,632K shares. The put/call ratio of AMRC is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 3,829K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 2,630K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,485K shares, representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 3.08% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 1,336K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,191K shares, representing an increase of 10.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 6.96% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,229K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,216K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 3.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,007K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,003K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 8.46% over the last quarter.

Ameresco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. is a leading independent clean technology integrator of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco's sustainability services include upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.