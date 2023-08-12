Piper Sandler Maintains Alx Oncology Holdings (ALXO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Alx Oncology Holdings (NASDAQ:ALXO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 380.91% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alx Oncology Holdings is 24.33. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 380.91% from its latest reported closing price of 5.06.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alx Oncology Holdings is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alx Oncology Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALXO is 0.13%, a decrease of 39.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.98% to 37,372K shares. The put/call ratio of ALXO is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

venBio Partners holds 9,700K shares representing 23.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 4,220K shares representing 10.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,871K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 1,500K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,350K shares, representing a decrease of 56.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALXO by 68.72% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 1,281K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alx Oncology Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. The Company focuses on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology Holdings serves patients in the State of California.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.