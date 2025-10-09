Piper Sandler Maintains AGNC Investment - Preferred Stock (AGNCP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of AGNC Investment - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:AGNCP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.75% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for AGNC Investment - Preferred Stock is $25.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.38 to a high of $28.36. The average price target represents an increase of 2.75% from its latest reported closing price of $24.93 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AGNC Investment - Preferred Stock is 1,491MM, an increase of 200.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGNC Investment - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGNCP is 0.94%, an increase of 9.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.73% to 6,553K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,820K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,985K shares , representing a decrease of 9.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNCP by 6.21% over the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 930K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 704K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 789K shares , representing a decrease of 12.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNCP by 8.35% over the last quarter.

BRMSX - Bramshill Income Performance Fund Institutional Class holds 621K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNCP by 0.71% over the last quarter.

FFSAX - Touchstone Flexible Income Fund holds 590K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNCP by 1.80% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.