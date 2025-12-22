Piper Sandler Maintains AGNC Investment - Preferred Stock (AGNCO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of AGNC Investment - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:AGNCO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.59% Downside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for AGNC Investment - Preferred Stock is $24.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.74 to a high of $27.62. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.59% from its latest reported closing price of $25.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AGNC Investment - Preferred Stock is 1,491MM, an increase of 55.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGNC Investment - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGNCO is 0.46%, an increase of 9.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.02% to 4,399K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,274K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,390K shares , representing a decrease of 9.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNCO by 6.35% over the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 1,152K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SHOAX - American Beacon SiM High Yield Opportunities Fund A Class holds 640K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 413K shares , representing an increase of 35.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGNCO by 64.40% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 493K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 553K shares , representing a decrease of 12.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNCO by 8.49% over the last quarter.

PFFV - Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 197K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 183K shares , representing an increase of 6.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGNCO by 1.16% over the last quarter.

