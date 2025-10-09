Piper Sandler Maintains AGNC Investment - Preferred Stock (AGNCN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of AGNC Investment - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:AGNCN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.35% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for AGNC Investment - Preferred Stock is $26.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.94 to a high of $29.04. The average price target represents an increase of 2.35% from its latest reported closing price of $25.63 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AGNC Investment - Preferred Stock is 1,491MM, an increase of 200.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGNC Investment - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGNCN is 0.43%, an increase of 40.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.25% to 3,178K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,029K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,118K shares , representing a decrease of 8.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNCN by 7.49% over the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 653K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 398K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 446K shares , representing a decrease of 12.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNCN by 9.93% over the last quarter.

SHOAX - American Beacon SiM High Yield Opportunities Fund A Class holds 298K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 231K shares , representing an increase of 22.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGNCN by 37.30% over the last quarter.

MDIV - Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund holds 174K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares , representing a decrease of 9.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNCN by 9.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.