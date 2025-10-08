Piper Sandler Maintains AGNC Investment (AGNC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of AGNC Investment (NasdaqGS:AGNC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.98% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for AGNC Investment is $9.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $11.02. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.98% from its latest reported closing price of $10.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AGNC Investment is 1,491MM, an increase of 200.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 848 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGNC Investment. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGNC is 0.22%, an increase of 13.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.17% to 489,261K shares. The put/call ratio of AGNC is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,697K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,065K shares , representing an increase of 11.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 3.72% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 24,996K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,535K shares , representing an increase of 9.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 5.20% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,976K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,840K shares , representing an increase of 8.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 1.78% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 23,096K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,506K shares , representing an increase of 50.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 81.33% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,951K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,804K shares , representing an increase of 7.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 0.14% over the last quarter.

