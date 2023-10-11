Piper Sandler Maintains AdvanSix (ASIX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.39% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for AdvanSix is 51.34. The forecasts range from a low of 44.44 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 70.39% from its latest reported closing price of 30.13.

The projected annual revenue for AdvanSix is 1,946MM, an increase of 13.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.63.

AdvanSix Declares $0.16 Dividend

On August 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 15, 2023 received the payment on August 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $30.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.12%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.33%, the lowest has been 0.91%, and the highest has been 6.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.19 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 592 funds or institutions reporting positions in AdvanSix. This is a decrease of 48 owner(s) or 7.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASIX is 0.09%, a decrease of 16.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.83% to 28,731K shares. The put/call ratio of ASIX is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,943K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,005K shares, representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASIX by 14.22% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,719K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares, representing an increase of 70.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASIX by 394.74% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,273K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares, representing an increase of 75.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASIX by 275.86% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 853K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 905K shares, representing a decrease of 6.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASIX by 17.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 806K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 789K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASIX by 13.82% over the last quarter.

AdvanSix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AdvanSix is a leading manufacturer of Nylon 6, a polymer resin which is a synthetic material used by our customers to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films that, in turn, are used in such end-products as carpets, automotive and electronic components, sports apparel, food packaging and other industrial applications. As a result of our backward integration and the configuration of our manufacturing facilities, we also sell caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer, acetone and other intermediate chemicals, all of which are produced within unit operations across our integrated manufacturing value chain.

