Piper Sandler Maintains AdvanSix (ASIX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.09% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for AdvanSix is 53.38. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 57.09% from its latest reported closing price of 33.98.

The projected annual revenue for AdvanSix is 1,946MM, an increase of 4.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.63.

AdvanSix Declares $0.14 Dividend

On May 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.58 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 16, 2023 will receive the payment on May 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $33.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.71%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.29%, the lowest has been 0.91%, and the highest has been 6.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.20 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.49 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 641 funds or institutions reporting positions in AdvanSix. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 3.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASIX is 0.11%, an increase of 6.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.81% to 27,130K shares. The put/call ratio of ASIX is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,043K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,053K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASIX by 7.22% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 905K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 960K shares, representing a decrease of 6.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASIX by 23.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 790K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 614K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 593K shares, representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASIX by 11.08% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 603K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 614K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASIX by 0.62% over the last quarter.

AdvanSix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AdvanSix is a leading manufacturer of Nylon 6, a polymer resin which is a synthetic material used by our customers to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films that, in turn, are used in such end-products as carpets, automotive and electronic components, sports apparel, food packaging and other industrial applications. As a result of our backward integration and the configuration of our manufacturing facilities, we also sell caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer, acetone and other intermediate chemicals, all of which are produced within unit operations across our integrated manufacturing value chain.

