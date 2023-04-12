Piper Sandler Maintains AdvanSix (ASIX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.97% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for AdvanSix is $55.76. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 43.97% from its latest reported closing price of $38.73.

The projected annual revenue for AdvanSix is $1,946MM, an increase of 0.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.63.

AdvanSix Declares $0.14 Dividend

On February 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.58 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023 received the payment on March 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $38.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.50%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.29%, the lowest has been 0.91%, and the highest has been 6.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.19 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.67 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 43.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASIX by 99.79% over the last quarter.

Hm Payson & holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

USVM - VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASIX by 0.35% over the last quarter.

IWN - iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF holds 186K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASIX by 9.71% over the last quarter.

SVPIX - Small-cap Value Profund Investor Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 21.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASIX by 155.54% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 651 funds or institutions reporting positions in AdvanSix. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASIX is 0.12%, an increase of 7.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 27,310K shares. The put/call ratio of ASIX is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

AdvanSix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AdvanSix is a leading manufacturer of Nylon 6, a polymer resin which is a synthetic material used by our customers to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films that, in turn, are used in such end-products as carpets, automotive and electronic components, sports apparel, food packaging and other industrial applications. As a result of our backward integration and the configuration of our manufacturing facilities, we also sell caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer, acetone and other intermediate chemicals, all of which are produced within unit operations across our integrated manufacturing value chain.

