Piper Sandler Maintains Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.44% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adaptive Biotechnologies is 12.53. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 88.44% from its latest reported closing price of 6.65.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Adaptive Biotechnologies is 223MM, an increase of 17.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adaptive Biotechnologies. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADPT is 0.12%, a decrease of 45.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.69% to 152,734K shares. The put/call ratio of ADPT is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Viking Global Investors holds 29,994K shares representing 20.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Matrix Capital Management Company holds 11,573K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 10,454K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,205K shares, representing an increase of 11.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADPT by 16.87% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 8,934K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,253K shares, representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADPT by 10.41% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 6,384K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,323K shares, representing an increase of 16.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADPT by 5.37% over the last quarter.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Adaptive Biotechnologies believes the adaptive immune system is nature's most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Its proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed to develop products in life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery. We have three commercial products, and a robust clinical pipeline to diagnose, monitor and enable the treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune conditions and infectious diseases. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.