Piper Sandler Maintains ACNB (ACNB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of ACNB (NasdaqCM:ACNB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.13% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for ACNB is $50.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 13.13% from its latest reported closing price of $44.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ACNB is 122MM, a decrease of 10.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 215 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACNB. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACNB is 0.03%, an increase of 4.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.16% to 4,855K shares. The put/call ratio of ACNB is 17.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 330K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACNB by 6.68% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 315K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 272K shares , representing an increase of 13.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACNB by 6.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 294K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares , representing an increase of 13.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACNB by 6.76% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 247K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares , representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACNB by 9.24% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 243K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares , representing an increase of 10.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACNB by 45.11% over the last quarter.

