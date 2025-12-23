Piper Sandler Maintains Abacus Global Management (ABL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Abacus Global Management (NasdaqCM:ABL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.29% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Abacus Global Management is $13.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 57.29% from its latest reported closing price of $8.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Abacus Global Management is 173MM, a decrease of 12.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 162 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abacus Global Management. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 19.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABL is 0.14%, an increase of 17.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.89% to 36,323K shares. The put/call ratio of ABL is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alyeska Investment Group holds 2,653K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,429K shares , representing an increase of 8.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABL by 4.55% over the last quarter.

Mendon Capital Advisors holds 1,919K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,619K shares , representing an increase of 15.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABL by 4.50% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,835K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,173K shares , representing a decrease of 18.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABL by 8.51% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,751K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,824K shares , representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABL by 77.40% over the last quarter.

RMB Capital Management holds 1,750K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,325K shares , representing an increase of 24.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABL by 42.32% over the last quarter.

