Piper Sandler Maintains Abacus Global Management (ABL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Abacus Global Management (NasdaqCM:ABL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 127.62% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Abacus Global Management is $13.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 127.62% from its latest reported closing price of $5.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Abacus Global Management is 173MM, an increase of 6.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abacus Global Management. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 18.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABL is 0.16%, an increase of 48.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.06% to 35,060K shares. The put/call ratio of ABL is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alyeska Investment Group holds 2,429K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,541K shares , representing a decrease of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABL by 41.97% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,173K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,824K shares , representing an increase of 16.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABL by 22.61% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,824K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,928K shares , representing a decrease of 5.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABL by 86.30% over the last quarter.

Mendon Capital Advisors holds 1,619K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,422K shares , representing an increase of 12.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABL by 18.19% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,475K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,388K shares , representing an increase of 5.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABL by 32.51% over the last quarter.

