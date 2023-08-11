Piper Sandler Maintains a.k.a. Brands Holding (AKA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 269.14% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for a.k.a. Brands Holding is 1.61. The forecasts range from a low of 0.50 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 269.14% from its latest reported closing price of 0.44.

The projected annual revenue for a.k.a. Brands Holding is 677MM, an increase of 20.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in a.k.a. Brands Holding. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 7.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKA is 0.03%, a decrease of 60.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.83% to 76,236K shares. The put/call ratio of AKA is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Summit Partners L P holds 68,758K shares representing 53.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,070K shares, representing a decrease of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKA by 22.76% over the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 1,615K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,046K shares, representing a decrease of 26.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKA by 67.18% over the last quarter.

Putnam Investments holds 1,201K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,236K shares, representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKA by 69.20% over the last quarter.

PSLAX - Putnam Small Cap Value Fund Shares holds 871K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 751K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares, representing an increase of 78.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKA by 109.94% over the last quarter.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Established in 2018, a.k.a. Brands is a brand accelerator of direct-to-consumer fashion brands for the next generation. Each brand in the a.k.a. portfolio is customer obsessed, curates quality exclusive merchandise, creates authentic and inspiring social content and targets a distinct Gen Z and millennial audience. a.k.a. Brands leverages its next-generation retail platform to help each brand accelerate its growth, scale in new markets and enhance its profitability. Current brands in the a.k.a. Brands portfolio include Princess Polly, Culture Kings, mnml, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls.

