Piper Sandler Maintains 2U (TWOU) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 134.10% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for 2U is 11.92. The forecasts range from a low of 6.56 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 134.10% from its latest reported closing price of 5.09.

The projected annual revenue for 2U is 1,010MM, an increase of 6.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 415 funds or institutions reporting positions in 2U. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWOU is 0.16%, an increase of 180.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 92,118K shares. The put/call ratio of TWOU is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 9,326K shares representing 11.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,166K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWOU by 11.85% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 6,260K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,365K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWOU by 37.30% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 5,518K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 5,485K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,518K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWOU by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 4,847K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,934K shares, representing a decrease of 22.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWOU by 29.11% over the last quarter.

2U Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor-it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 475 digital and in-person educational offerings, including undergraduate and graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 275,000 students and lifelong learners.

