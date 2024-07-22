Piper Sandler Just Raised Its Price Target on Nvidia (NVDA) Stock

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It’s a new week, and Wall Street is as bullish as ever on one of its favorite companies. Another analyst has issued a new price target for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) as the company prepares to roll out new chip architecture systems and expand into new markets. A team of Piper Sandler analysts, led by Harsh V. Kumar, has raised its NVDA stock price target by $20, taking it from $120 to $140, implying a 14% upside.

This news has sent Nvidia into the green, which the company needed after struggling last week. But now it seems likely that NVDA stock is mounting a comeback as it shakes off any negative momentum. Other artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are rising today as well, but Nvidia is leading the charge, as it often does.

What’s Happening With NVDA Stock

Today began with an important news story — Nvidia is working on producing chips to launch and distribute in China. This catalyst has created some steady momentum for NVDA stock. As of this writing, it is up 4% for the day and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. If this momentum continues, Nvidia will pull itself back into the green for the week in the near future.

The company’s chipmaking innovation is still winning favor among Wall Street analysts. Piper Sandler’s team maintains an overweight rating for NVDA stock, laying out why it predicts high growth ahead for the AI leader:

“We see the strong business trends exhibited over the prior year by NVDA set to continue aided by the official launch of the Blackwell architecture in the October quarter,” they stated in a note to investors. The experts added that “In our view, NVDA continues to be a premier player in the accelerated compute and gen AI end market.”

Piper Sander isn’t the only firm that sees NVDA stock as a 2024 winner. Analyst Ananda Baruah of Loop Capital Markets also raised his price target from $120 to $175. That prediction implies an upside potential of more than 41%. Atif Malik of Citigroup maintains a $150 price target, flagging the upcoming SIGGRAPH 2024 conference, scheduled for July 28 to Aug. 1, as a likely growth-driving catalyst.

Why It Matters

Even after last week’s volatility, Nvidia remains one of Wall Street’s best-loved stocks. Out of 41 surveyed analysts, 37 rate it as a buy and none are currently maintaining sell ratings. Few companies are looked upon by the industry’s leading experts with this much favor.

It is likely that more institutional investors will double down on NVDA stock as the company moves forward with the Blackwell chip architecture, which Piper Sandler’s team believes will propel it to even greater growth in the coming months.

On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient held a LONG position in NVDA. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor held a LONG position in NVDA.

Samuel O’Brient is a Reporter for InvestorPlace, where his work focuses primarily on financial markets, global economic trends, and public policy. O’Brient writes a weekly column on recent political news that investors should be following.

