Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Walt Disney (BRSE:DIS) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2024, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Walt Disney (BRSE:DIS) with a Neutral recommendation.

There are 4,310 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walt Disney. This is an decrease of 133 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIS is 0.49%, an increase of 17.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.48% to 1,361,661K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 57,596K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,671K shares , representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 21.19% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,790K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,227K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 22.25% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 36,279K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,778K shares , representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 21.92% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 30,764K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,524K shares , representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 20.58% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 23,465K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,364K shares , representing an increase of 13.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 11.83% over the last quarter.

