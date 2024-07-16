Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Unum Group (LSE:0LJN) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2024, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Unum Group (LSE:0LJN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.05% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Unum Group is 60.30 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 51.32 GBX to a high of 69.04 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 17.05% from its latest reported closing price of 51.52 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Unum Group is 12,892MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unum Group. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LJN is 0.24%, an increase of 11.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.39% to 166,343K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 6,032K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,093K shares , representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LJN by 2.64% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,452K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,162K shares , representing an increase of 23.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LJN by 41.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,072K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,207K shares , representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LJN by 5.38% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,669K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,566K shares , representing a decrease of 19.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LJN by 10.39% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,154K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,221K shares , representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LJN by 7.59% over the last quarter.

