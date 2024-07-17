Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Unum Group - Corporate Bond (UNMA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2024, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Unum Group - Corporate Bond (NYSE:UNMA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.00% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Unum Group - Corporate Bond is $30.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.72 to a high of $34.60. The average price target represents an increase of 18.00% from its latest reported closing price of $25.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Unum Group - Corporate Bond is 12,746MM, an increase of 1.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unum Group - Corporate Bond. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNMA is 0.40%, an increase of 8.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.38% to 2,477K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,175K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,101K shares , representing an increase of 6.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNMA by 2.34% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 511K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 536K shares , representing a decrease of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNMA by 1.29% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 241K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNMA by 2.34% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Iii holds 170K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund holds 162K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

