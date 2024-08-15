Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Tyra Biosciences (TYRA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2024, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Tyra Biosciences (NasdaqGS:TYRA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.17% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Tyra Biosciences is $25.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 19.17% from its latest reported closing price of $21.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tyra Biosciences is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tyra Biosciences. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 7.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TYRA is 0.61%, an increase of 8.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.79% to 47,414K shares. The put/call ratio of TYRA is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 10,417K shares representing 19.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 6,448K shares representing 12.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 4,661K shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canaan Partners XI holds 4,410K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nextech Invest holds 4,056K shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tyra Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. is a precision oncology company focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Tyra is using its proprietary SNÅP platform, which is optimized to enable rapid and precise refinement of structural design through iterative molecular SNÅPshots, in order to generate next-generation product candidates that are specifically designed to address acquired drug resistance and provide alternative treatment options. Tyra is initially focused on developing a pipeline of selective inhibitors of the Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor, or FGFR, family, which are altered in approximately 7% of all cancers. Tyra's lead product candidate, TYRA-300, is designed to selectively inhibit FGFR3, with an initial focus on patients with bladder cancer.

