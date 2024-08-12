Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Tempus AI (TEM) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Tempus AI (NasdaqGS:TEM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.08% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Tempus AI is $46.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.08% from its latest reported closing price of $38.75 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Revolution Growth Management holds 3,661K shares.

Alphabet holds 1,551K shares.

Exor Capital LLP holds 934K shares.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 807K shares.

Federated Hermes holds 568K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.