Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of SPS Commerce (SPSC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2024, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of SPS Commerce (NasdaqGS:SPSC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.58% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for SPS Commerce is $229.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $189.88 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.58% from its latest reported closing price of $189.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SPS Commerce is 611MM, a decrease of 0.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 902 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPS Commerce. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPSC is 0.32%, an increase of 1.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.17% to 49,287K shares. The put/call ratio of SPSC is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 5,836K shares representing 15.53% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,395K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,481K shares , representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPSC by 2.01% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,635K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,660K shares , representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPSC by 3.48% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,249K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,227K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPSC by 5.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,171K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,151K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPSC by 0.71% over the last quarter.

SPS Commerce Background Information



SPS Commerce is the world's leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. The company supports data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so its customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 95,000 companies in retail, distribution, grocery and e-commerce have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 80 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis.

