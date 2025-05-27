Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of SoundHound AI (SOUN) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2025, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of SoundHound AI (NasdaqGM:SOUN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.69% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for SoundHound AI is $14.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 31.69% from its latest reported closing price of $11.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SoundHound AI is 301MM, an increase of 194.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 576 funds or institutions reporting positions in SoundHound AI. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOUN is 0.09%, an increase of 21.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.67% to 185,156K shares. The put/call ratio of SOUN is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,053K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,472K shares , representing an increase of 5.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOUN by 345.28% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 8,610K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,307K shares , representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOUN by 52.07% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,151K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,509K shares , representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOUN by 54.93% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,858K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 804K shares , representing an increase of 89.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOUN by 3.93% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 6,827K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,812K shares , representing an increase of 29.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOUN by 42.24% over the last quarter.

