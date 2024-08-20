Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Pure Storage (LSE:0KSA) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 19, 2024, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Pure Storage (LSE:0KSA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.85% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Pure Storage is 70.64 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 46.52 GBX to a high of 82.31 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 62.85% from its latest reported closing price of 43.38 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pure Storage is 3,034MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,169 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pure Storage. This is an increase of 152 owner(s) or 14.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KSA is 0.32%, an increase of 106.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.75% to 302,462K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 14,866K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,495K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KSA by 12.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,457K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,351K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KSA by 34.43% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,247K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,657K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,545K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KSA by 36.31% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 5,998K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,491K shares , representing a decrease of 91.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KSA by 30.98% over the last quarter.

