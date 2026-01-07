Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Protara Therapeutics (TARA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 7, 2026, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Protara Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:TARA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 398.05% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Protara Therapeutics is $25.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 398.05% from its latest reported closing price of $5.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Protara Therapeutics is 133MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 146 funds or institutions reporting positions in Protara Therapeutics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TARA is 0.12%, an increase of 13.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.07% to 27,687K shares. The put/call ratio of TARA is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,231K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,103K shares , representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TARA by 37.37% over the last quarter.

Velan Capital Investment Management holds 2,139K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 1,910K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acorn Capital Advisors holds 1,752K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Catalio Capital Management holds 1,501K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,626K shares , representing a decrease of 8.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TARA by 16.80% over the last quarter.

