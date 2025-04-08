Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Primoris Services (PRIM) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.49% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Primoris Services is $91.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $76.76 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 69.49% from its latest reported closing price of $53.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Primoris Services is 5,964MM, a decrease of 6.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 712 funds or institutions reporting positions in Primoris Services. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 12.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRIM is 0.37%, an increase of 25.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.79% to 64,528K shares. The put/call ratio of PRIM is 1.85, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 1,996K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,565K shares , representing an increase of 21.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 85.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,580K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,596K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 28.34% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,454K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,405K shares , representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 31.16% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,330K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares , representing an increase of 95.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 2,383.49% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,300K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,276K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 30.92% over the last quarter.

Primoris Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1960, Primoris is one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating throughout the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance and engineering services to a diversified and well-tenured blue-chip client base.

