Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Pelthos Therapeutics (PTHS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2026, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Pelthos Therapeutics (NYSEAM:PTHS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of February 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for Pelthos Therapeutics is $61.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of $0.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pelthos Therapeutics is 66MM, an increase of 788.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pelthos Therapeutics. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTHS is 0.17%, an increase of 76.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 94.35% to 899K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Murchinson holds 289K shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares , representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTHS by 45.16% over the last quarter.

Ikarian Capital holds 256K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares , representing an increase of 75.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTHS by 250.58% over the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 81K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 73.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTHS by 331.14% over the last quarter.

J. Goldman & Co holds 78K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 35K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company.

