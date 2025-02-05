Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Opera Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OPRA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 5, 2025, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Opera Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:OPRA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.62% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Opera Limited - Depositary Receipt () is $24.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 24.62% from its latest reported closing price of $19.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Opera Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 496MM, an increase of 10.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 158 funds or institutions reporting positions in Opera Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 12.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPRA is 0.30%, an increase of 10.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.02% to 11,004K shares. The put/call ratio of OPRA is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 871K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,092K shares , representing a decrease of 25.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPRA by 91.95% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 731K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 778K shares , representing a decrease of 6.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPRA by 40.22% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 712K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 435K shares , representing an increase of 38.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPRA by 58.36% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 686K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 639K shares , representing an increase of 6.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPRA by 12.58% over the last quarter.

G2 Investment Partners Management holds 673K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 522K shares , representing an increase of 22.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPRA by 55.71% over the last quarter.

Opera Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1995 in Norway, Opera delivers browsers and AI-driven digital content discovery solutions to more than 380 million MAUs worldwide. The quickly growing company remains one of the most innovative browser creators in the world.

